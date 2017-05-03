Man who robs pizza restaurant is foun...

Man who robs pizza restaurant is found, gives officers tough time during arrest

A man has been arrested for robbing the Vito's Pizza located on Lagrange Street in North Toledo right after midnight on Tuesday. Baptiste then pulled out a loaded gun and pointed it at the cashier, Brittany Axtell, and demanded her to give him the money inside the cash register.

