Man arrested after attempted robbery of W. Toledo pharmacy

A man accused of attempting to rob a West Toledo pharmacy earlier this week was arrested today, according to Lucas County jail records. Joshua A. Gibson, 28, of the 3700 block of North Erie Street, is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, a first-degree felony.

