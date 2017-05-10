Man accused in deaths of 2 firefighters gets 20 years

In this Jan. 27, 2014, file photo, investigators begin a probe into the deaths of firefighters Stephen Machcinski and James Dickman while battling a Jan. 26, 2014, fire at an apartment building in Toledo, Ohio. Ray Abou-Arab, a building owner accused of setting the fire to collect insurance money, was sentenced Thursday, May 11, 2017, to 20 years in prison, after entering an Alford plea on involuntary manslaughter and aggravated arson charges.

