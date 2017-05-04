Legend of 1977 Grateful Dead show at ...

Legend of 1977 Grateful Dead show at Cornell lives on

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: The Chronicle-Journal

The Grateful Dead performed thousands of concerts, none acclaimed quite like their May 8, 1977, show at a Cornell University field house on a freakishly snowy night. Revered by Deadheads and honoured by the Library of Congress, the Barton Hall show is back in the psychedelic spotlight on its 40th anniversary.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Chronicle-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
Brittany Allen Apr 26 Loved her 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 12 Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Apr 11 Anon 17
gayyy (Jun '15) Apr '17 Rico strong 6
easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16) Apr '17 Gray beard 3
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar '17 RuffnReddy 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Warning for Lucas County was issued at May 08 at 3:32AM EDT

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. Gunman
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Egypt
  5. Mexico
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,091 • Total comments across all topics: 280,853,441

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC