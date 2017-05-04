Legend of 1977 Grateful Dead show at Cornell lives on
The Grateful Dead performed thousands of concerts, none acclaimed quite like their May 8, 1977, show at a Cornell University field house on a freakishly snowy night. Revered by Deadheads and honoured by the Library of Congress, the Barton Hall show is back in the psychedelic spotlight on its 40th anniversary.
