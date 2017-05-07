Leading Edge with Jerry Anderson: May 7, 2017
On this week's Leading Edge, Jerry sits down with the Dave Zenk with the Metroparks of the Toledo Area to talk about the recently announced riverfront development plans . Then, Jerry welcomes the president and chief executive officer of fifth-third bank, headquartered in Cincinnati, to talk about the possibility of slipping into another recession.
