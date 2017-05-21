Lead in Toledo: Health Dept. failed t...

Lead in Toledo: Health Dept. failed to follow up on warnings

Toledo-Lucas County Health Department officials have known for months, and in some cases more than a year, that people should not be living in lead contaminated homes where children had been poisoned, a Blade review of department records shows. In the oldest case, at 116 Steel St., records show that health inspectors issued a report in October, 2014, detailing lead hazards in the home.

