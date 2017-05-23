Law enforcement to hammer down 'Click it or Ticket' during Memorial Day Weekend
'Click it or Ticket' is a catchy phrase everyone in Ohio knows of and it is a phrase something drivers should all keep in mind every day, especially during Memorial Day weekend this year. In order for drivers to avoid getting a ticket or even worse being a statistic, the first thing to do before moving the car an inch is to put on their seatbelt.
