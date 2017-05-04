Landlords want state to control lead poisoning laws; local approaches have proven more...
Shifting total control of lead-based paint regulation to the state would take away the very thing experts say has worked to reduce lead poisoning in older cities and urban areas: local housing code enforcement. A push to preempt, or take power away from, Ohio cities in the form of a state budget amendment, came in the wake of a Toledo ordinance passed last year that requires most rental properties, about 55,000 units, to be inspected and deemed free from lead hazards before they can be rented.
