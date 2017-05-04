Kielbasa Cookoff organizers hope to s...

Kielbasa Cookoff organizers hope to start new Polish festival away from 'Polish Village'

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

Folks came out to sample the sausage, vote on their favorite and watch Toledo's Kielbasa King or Queen get crowned. The group hopes to duplicate it's cookoff success by reviving what it's calling the 'REAL' Polish-American Festival.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
Brittany Allen Apr 26 Loved her 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 12 Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Apr 11 Anon 17
gayyy (Jun '15) Apr 6 Rico strong 6
easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16) Apr '17 Gray beard 3
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar '17 RuffnReddy 2
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Freeze Watch for Lucas County was issued at May 07 at 9:09AM EDT

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. South Korea
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Egypt
  3. Mexico
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,889 • Total comments across all topics: 280,836,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC