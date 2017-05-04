Kielbasa Cookoff organizers hope to start new Polish festival away from 'Polish Village'
Folks came out to sample the sausage, vote on their favorite and watch Toledo's Kielbasa King or Queen get crowned. The group hopes to duplicate it's cookoff success by reviving what it's calling the 'REAL' Polish-American Festival.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Gray beard
|3
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC