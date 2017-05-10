If rains hold out, Lake Eriea s algae...

If rains hold out, Lake Eriea s algae bloom wona t be too bad, experts say

The amount of phosphorous in Lake Erie's western basis is about the same as last year's levels, barring unexpected extreme rainfall in the coming weeks, according to Tuesday's kickoff projection. “If we go on as typical, we will be a little worse than last year,” said Rick Stumpf, a National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration oceanographer who helps put together the weekly bloom projections.

