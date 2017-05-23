Husted stresses education needs in Toledo stop

Ohio Secretary of State Jon Husted, one of several candidates running for governor, swung through Toledo again Monday, telling the Rotary Club of Toledo the state needs to do a better job preparing children to become "job-ready or college-ready" and to make higher education more affordable. Mr. Husted, a Republican and a former speaker of the Ohio House of Representatives, is in his second term as secretary of state.

