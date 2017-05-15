Fund-raiser Thursday to honor slain o...

Fund-raiser Thursday to honor slain officer

1 hr ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Ten years after his killing, a local restaurant is again raising funds in honor of Toledo police Detective Keith Dressel. Family and friends of Detective Dressel will gather Thursday at Hooters restaurant, 4782 Monroe St. A buffet will be from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tickets cost $20 and are sold at the door.

