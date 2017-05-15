From Toledo to the Far East: First ha...

From Toledo to the Far East: First hand look at a U.S. Navy guided missile destroyer

10 hrs ago

With a group of reporters, I got a first-hand, on board look at the USS John Paul Jones, which directs and coordinates anti-air, surface, undersea, and strike warfare missions. As part of the U.S. Navy's Pacific fleet, this includes patrolling the waters of the Pacific and being ready for battle.

Toledo, OH

