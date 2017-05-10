Former Lead Investigator in Fatal OH ...

Former Lead Investigator in Fatal OH Fire Testifies

May 9--After a slow start Tuesday, a former Toledo fire investigator told a jury in Lucas County Common Pleas Court that he initially was the lead investigator on the fatal Magnolia Street fire but that he stepped down. Pvt. Glen Frames said he responded to the scene where two Toledo firefighters died on Jan. 26, 2014, and returned the next two mornings before taking himself off the case.

