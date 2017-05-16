Football: Ohio State lands 2018 four-...

Football: Ohio State lands 2018 four-star Toledo linebacker Dallas Gant

Ohio State reeled in its 10th member of its 2018 football recruiting class when four-star linebacker Dallas Gant announced his commitment to the Buckeyes Tuesday afternoon at St. John's Jesuit High School in Toledo, Ohio. Gant is the 126th-best prospect in the country, according to 247Sports.

