Fire crews respond to blaze on Eastgate Road
Fire crews are on scene today of a blaze that originated at an apartment complex at 2525 Eastgate Rd. in South Toledo but has spread to a neighboring building. Firefighters are dealing with a collapsed roof and they're calling for residents to leave 2535 Eastgate, one of five buildings in the Andover Apartments near Heatherdowns Boulevard.
