Final preparations underway for Memorial Day parade in downtown Toledo
It's the day we remember those who gave their lives for the freedom we enjoy today. Toledo's annual Memorial Day Parade is Saturday in downtown Toledo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|10 hr
|jennac128
|45
|Todd Meany (Feb '10)
|17 hr
|Walker889
|4
|rocky wilbur zimmerman (Apr '12)
|May 24
|Curious kin
|7
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|May 22
|They cannot kill ...
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|May 15
|Beth
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC