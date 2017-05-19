Federal agents arrest 2 Toledo men, seize 6 kilos of heroin

Ricardo Rivera, 40, was arrested Thursday night after Drug Enforcement Administration agents on Wednesday said they observed him take a black duffel bag from his home in the 1400 block of Western Avenue in Toledo and place it in the trunk of a car. Agents followed the vehicle to North Baltimore, a Wood County village along I-75 south of Bowling Green, where they arrested Andres Mendez, 25, on charges stemming from the sale and transportation of heroin.

