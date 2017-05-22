Family of alleged rape victim shouts ...

Family of alleged rape victim shouts at Toledo man during arraignment

Several family members and friends of a 13-year-old who was reportedly raped by a North Toledo man last week appeared this morning for his arraignment. They called Timothy A. Poole, of the 1000 block of Sherman Street, "nasty" and saying they hoped the same thing happened to him.

