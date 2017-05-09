Evidence takes focus at trial of Abou-Arab
Tim Schreadley, a certified fire investigator who worked for the state at the time of the fire, is shown with his canine Zephyr. In this photo, the black Labrador retriever is alerting on newspapers and magazines in what had been Tracy Bishop's apartment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Frampton
|Mon
|billy boy
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Mon
|billy boy
|7
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr '17
|Gray beard
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC