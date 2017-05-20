Education, faith key to Central City Ministry of Toledo

A typical day at Queen of Apostles School might find a sixth-grader identifying the parts of a microscope in science class, a third-grader tossing a football in the gym, and a kindergartner enthusing about caterpillars from a colorful classroom rug. The caterpillars - one for each student in individual plastic cups - will turn into butterflies, as the young students tell visitors with authority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.