Early morning crash injures 4 in East...

Early morning crash injures 4 in East Toledo

Next Story Prev Story
18 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Police responded to a vehicle that struck a tree about 4:11 a.m. today in the 400 block of Parker Avenue. They said driver Evon Dixon, Jr. was traveling southbound at a high rate of speed, lost control of the car, and struck a tree off the left side of the road.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Frampton May 8 billy boy 2
gayyy (Jun '15) May 8 billy boy 7
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
Brittany Allen Apr 26 Loved her 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 12 Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Apr '17 Anon 17
easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16) Apr '17 Gray beard 3
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Ebola
  4. Supreme Court
  5. South Korea
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,941 • Total comments across all topics: 280,979,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC