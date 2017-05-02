Driving over fire hose lands South Toledo man in jail
A South Toledo man is accused of driving over a fire hose early today, hampering firefighters' ability to fight a residential fire in North Toledo. Antoine Lewis, 39, is charged with misconduct at an emergency, possession of cocaine, and driving under an OVI suspension, according to Toledo Municipal Court records.
