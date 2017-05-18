Detroit "art bikes" come to Toledo
"The Spirit of the Animals is in the Wheels" are sculptural aluminum bikes that are totally functional and in the forms of a pangolin, a bison and a bear. These bikes were commissioned and built to support 826michigan, a free afterschool writing and tutoring program that serves Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Ypsilanti.
