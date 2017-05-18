Detroit "art bikes" come to Toledo

Detroit "art bikes" come to Toledo

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday May 17 Read more: WTOL-TV Toledo

"The Spirit of the Animals is in the Wheels" are sculptural aluminum bikes that are totally functional and in the forms of a pangolin, a bison and a bear. These bikes were commissioned and built to support 826michigan, a free afterschool writing and tutoring program that serves Detroit, Ann Arbor, and Ypsilanti.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
gayyy (Jun '15) May 16 Allen7542 8
Pound me hard May 15 Allen7542 1
News Panel to look at how heroin affects area May 15 Beth 2
Drunk drivers (Oct '16) May 15 Honesty 3
Frampton May 8 billy boy 2
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
Brittany Allen Apr 26 Loved her 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Lucas County was issued at May 19 at 4:08PM EDT

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Mexico
  3. Microsoft
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Wall Street
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,734 • Total comments across all topics: 281,133,721

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC