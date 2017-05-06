Detectives looking for leads in fatal S. Toledo shooting
On Jan. 3, a gunman fired multiple shots into a residence in the 800 block of Atlantic Avenue. Resident Catherine Ferguson, 40, was struck twice while sitting on her couch.
