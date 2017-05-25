Census showing Toledo steadily losing residents
Toledo's population was estimated at 278,508 as of last summer - a loss of 1,168 residents from the previous year, the U.S. Census Bureau reported today. According to new census data, the city is inching closer to the dreaded quarter-million mark in population, a figure it hasn't seen since the 1920s.
