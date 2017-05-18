Camp Miakonda, Ohio's oldest Boy Scout camp, celebrates 100 years
The sound of the morning bugle has been echoing through the woods of Miakonda for many years, and the sound of young boys, learning to be young men, also echoes here. Hundreds of thousands of kids have hiked the trails of Miakonda for 100 years and counting.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
