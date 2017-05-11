Boxer Robert Easter set to fight in T...

Boxer Robert Easter set to fight in Toledo on June 30

Read more: Toledo Blade

Unbeaten lightweight world champion Robert Easter will defend his title in Toledo when he takes on mandatory challenger Denis Shafikov in the main event of Premier Boxing Champions from the Huntington Center on Friday, June 30. Televised coverage begins at 9 p.m. and will be headlined by the hometown star Easter, who last defended his title in the same venue by knocking down Luis Cruz three times on his way to a unanimous decision. Tickets for the event, which is promoted by About Billions Promotions in association with Warriors Boxing, are priced at $225 $125, $100, $75, $55 and $35, and are on sale now.

