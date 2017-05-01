Bond set for man accused in drug deal that left one dead
A Toledo Municipal Court judge set bond today at $1 million for a man authorities accuse of taking part in a drug deal that left one man dead. Nathane Blaha, 37, of the 2700 block of Gracewood Road was charged with complicity to murder in the Jan. 16 killing of Brian Roberts, 42, of Toledo.
