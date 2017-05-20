Bond in fatal shooting set at $1M

Bond was set at $1 million for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Toledo man in the central city May 12. Kenneth Waters, Jr., 29, of Rockingham Street is charged with murder in the shooting death of Raishaun Williams, 34, of the 900 block of Post Street. Waters was arraigned earlier this week in Toledo Municipal Court before Judge William M. Connelly Jr., who set bond at $1 million.

