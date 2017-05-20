Bond in fatal shooting set at $1M
Bond was set at $1 million for a suspect in the fatal shooting of a Toledo man in the central city May 12. Kenneth Waters, Jr., 29, of Rockingham Street is charged with murder in the shooting death of Raishaun Williams, 34, of the 900 block of Post Street. Waters was arraigned earlier this week in Toledo Municipal Court before Judge William M. Connelly Jr., who set bond at $1 million.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|May 15
|Beth
|2
|Drunk drivers (Oct '16)
|May 15
|Honesty
|3
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC