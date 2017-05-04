Birders flock to Ohio, bring early bo...

Birders flock to Ohio, bring early boost to tourist season

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Whiznews.com

They arrive from Austin and Austria, from Columbus and British Columbia, from Miami and Milan, and from both Berlins - Germany and Ohio. They are in northwest Ohio to see birds, primarily the tiny warblers that make the woodlots and marshes near Lake Erie a rest-and-refuel stop on a migratory path that covers thousands of miles from their wintering grounds in the tropics to their nesting areas in the northern forests.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Frampton 3 hr billy boy 2
gayyy (Jun '15) 3 hr billy boy 7
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
Brittany Allen Apr 26 Loved her 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 12 Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Apr 11 Anon 17
easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16) Apr '17 Gray beard 3
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Iran
  5. Egypt
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,944 • Total comments across all topics: 280,865,578

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC