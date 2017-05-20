Bells, statue saved from former St. Hedwig Catholic Church
Jim Shepherd of Henry Gurtzweiler, Inc., guides a bell onto a flatbed truck after it was removed from St. Hedwig Catholic Church on Lagrange Street Friday. A statue is removed from the former St. Hedwig Church on Lagrange Street in Toledo.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Baptists decide to remoderl fire damaged church...
|28 min
|Big Johnson
|1
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 16
|Allen7542
|8
|Pound me hard
|May 15
|Allen7542
|1
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|May 15
|Beth
|2
|Drunk drivers (Oct '16)
|May 15
|Honesty
|3
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC