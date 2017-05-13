Baby found dead inside vehicle in Sou...

Baby found dead inside vehicle in South Toledo

Next Story Prev Story
6 min ago Read more: Toledo Blade

Officers responded about 10:40 p.m. Thursday to a car in the 2400 block of Vaness Drive, off Bancroft Street, and found the baby boy inside. The car had been there a long time and was not running, police said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Frampton May 8 billy boy 2
gayyy (Jun '15) May 8 billy boy 7
News Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10) Apr 29 Anonymous 2
Brittany Allen Apr 26 Loved her 1
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Apr 12 Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Apr '17 Anon 17
easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16) Apr '17 Gray beard 3
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. Mexico
  2. Pope Francis
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Ebola
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,520 • Total comments across all topics: 280,970,166

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC