Baby boy found dead in apparently abandoned car in NW Ohio
Police in Ohio say the body of a baby boy was found in an apparently abandoned car, and his death is under investigation. Toledo police say the child's body was found on Friday night in a vehicle that had been parked on the city's west side for some time.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Panel to look at how heroin affects area
|50 min
|Beth
|2
|Drunk drivers (Oct '16)
|1 hr
|Honesty
|3
|Ruth Nowaczyk
|2 hr
|Looking
|1
|Frampton
|May 8
|billy boy
|2
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|May 8
|billy boy
|7
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Apr 29
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC