April temps don't break record, but crack top 10

Toledo didn't set an April warmth record the way Cleveland and other major cities did, but temperatures for the month did crack the city's Top 10. The National Weather Service reported an average daily mean temperature of 53.8 degrees at Toledo Express Airport last month, which tied for sixth place on Toledo's list of warmest Aprils. It was 1.5 degrees below Toledo's record for the month, set in 1955.

