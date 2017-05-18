Alford plea entered in 2014 shooting death

Though the 2014 shooting death of Abriel Ruiz remains unsolved, a Toledo man believed to have been involved the night Ruiz was killed entered an Alford plea Wednesday and was found guilty of felonious assault. Alexander Perez, 24, who most recently has been an inmate at the North Central Correctional Institution, was sentenced to three years in prison by Lucas County Common Pleas Judge Gene Zmuda.

