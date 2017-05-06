4 teens injured in Lake Twp. accident

Four teenagers were transported to area hospitals late Thursday after their vehicle hit a tree on Latcha Road near Pemberville Road in Lake Township, officials said. Driver Shane J. Keller II, 18, of Northwood, and his passenger seated on the rear driver's side, Bethany G. Castle, 18, of Toledo, were transported by ambulance to Mercy Health St. Charles Hospital, according to the Bowling Green post of the Ohio Highway Patrol.

