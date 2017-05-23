2 Toledo men to be arraigned in carryout robbery

A convenience store chain was robbed late Monday for the third time that day, and two men were arrested in connection to the latest incident. Latraol Grier, 24, of the 2800 block of Upton Avenue, and Martis McCray-Dawson, 20, of the 1500 block of Potomac Avenue, are each charged with two counts of aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon, both first-degree felonies.

