2 CCNO prisoners treated for overdose
Two prisoners being held in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio were treated for an apparent overdose after smoking synthetic marijuana that had been smuggled into the facility, CCNO officials said. The inmates - Timothy Croninger, 36, of McClure and Kevin Darah, 45, of Toledo - were taken to Community Hospitals and Wellness Centers in Bryan after corrections officers found them about 10:20 p.m. Monday suffering from breathing problems, said the regional jail's Executive Director Jim Dennis.
