Woman charged with murder in death of boyfrienda s baby
Authorities say a 40-year-old Ohio woman has been charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend's 6-month-old child. The Blade reports Angie Walker was arrested Friday in the Toledo suburb of Oregon.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Whiznews.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Judge gives life sentence to Toledo man who rap... (Apr '10)
|Sat
|Anonymous
|2
|Brittany Allen
|Apr 26
|Loved her
|1
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Apr 12
|Go Blue Forever
|44
|Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15)
|Apr 11
|Anon
|17
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar '17
|RuffnReddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC