Water district debate slated today on ToledoBlade.com
Two of the main figures involved in the debate to form a regional water district under state law for Toledo and its eight water customers will participate in a live Internet discussion Thursday with The Blade editorial board. Toledo Mayor Paula Hicks-Hudson and Sylvania Mayor Craig Stough will take questions and discuss the issue at 1 p.m. It will be streamed live on toledoblade.com.
