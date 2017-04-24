Wanted Detroit man recently spotted in Toledo
The United States Marshals Service is looking for a man accused of multiple crimes including sex trafficking and selling drugs that caused overdose deaths. Darrick Bell of Detroit has reportedly been seen in Toledo and Temperance, Michigan.
