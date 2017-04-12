Waniewski officially announces campaign for mayor
Mr. Waniewski promised to shake up city government, including putting an end to the years-long practice of using capital improvement money for daily operation costs, including police and fire salaries. The District 4 councilman from West Toledo promised to invest in technology to update antiquated city systems and "build a staff culture based on rewards."
