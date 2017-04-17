W. Toledo woman charged with threatening others with gun

A West Toledo woman is accused of threatening three others with a gun and chasing them in her car early today, officials said. Cherice Peacock, 38, of the 3000 block of Leybourn, is charged with improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying concealed weapons, both fourth-degree felonies; possession of marijuana, a misdemeanor; open container; and failure to control.

