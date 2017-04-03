UT law students hold 5K to benefit Family House
About 70 people participated Saturday morning for a 5K run and walk put on by Students at the University of Toledo Law School and Dave's Running. All the money raised from the race goes directly to The Family House in Toledo, which is the second largest homeless shelter in Ohio.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WTOL-TV Toledo.
Comments
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|19 hr
|Amirwin08
|43
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Thu
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
|moneyv
|Mar '17
|dud
|3
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC