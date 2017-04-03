UT law students hold 5K to benefit Fa...

UT law students hold 5K to benefit Family House

About 70 people participated Saturday morning for a 5K run and walk put on by Students at the University of Toledo Law School and Dave's Running. All the money raised from the race goes directly to The Family House in Toledo, which is the second largest homeless shelter in Ohio.

