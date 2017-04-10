UT group speaks out against sex trafficking
The group addressed human trafficking on Wednesday in light of the two Toledo pastors who have been charged with sex trafficking children from their homes. Those with the UT Human Trafficking and Social Justice Institute say that despite these horrific allegations, they will continue to fight the war against human trafficking and hope this will bring awareness to this issue that is happening in Toledo.
