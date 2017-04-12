United Way replacing president, CEO Karen Mathison
United Way President and CEO Karen Mathison is being replaced by Kathy Doty, chief operating officer, according to a statement from Linda Ewing, chairman of the United Way's board of directors. Chief operating officer Kathy Doty, who will serve as acting chief executive, has been with the local United Way for 11 years.
