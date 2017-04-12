United Way replacing president, CEO K...

United Way replacing president, CEO Karen Mathison

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Toledo Blade

United Way President and CEO Karen Mathison is being replaced by Kathy Doty, chief operating officer, according to a statement from Linda Ewing, chairman of the United Way's board of directors. Chief operating officer Kathy Doty, who will serve as acting chief executive, has been with the local United Way for 11 years.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Toledo Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15) Wed Go Blue Forever 44
Amanda Dietsch? (Sep '15) Tue Anon 17
gayyy (Jun '15) Apr 6 Rico strong 6
easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16) Apr 3 Gray beard 3
News Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ... Apr 1 Big Johnson 1
News Fire chief objects to planned roundabout Mar 21 RuffnReddy 2
Frampton Mar 17 Dcxxbh34 1
See all Toledo Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Toledo Forum Now

Toledo Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Toledo Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
 

Toledo, OH

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,719 • Total comments across all topics: 280,268,254

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC