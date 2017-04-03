Two Toledo pastors charged with sex crimes against children
Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Cordell Jenkins, 46, and Anthony Haynes, 37, for sex trafficking of children at their Toledo homes early Friday morning. Jenkins and Haynes are accused of knowingly recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting, providing or obtaining a person under the age of 18. This investigation was conducted by the FBI's Northwest Ohio Violent Crimes Against Children Task Force.
