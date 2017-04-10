Two Toledo pastors charged with sex crimes against children
Federal Bureau of Investigation agents arrested Cordell Jenkins, 46, and Anthony Haynes, 37, for sex trafficking of children at their Toledo homes early on Friday morning. Jenkins and Haynes are accused of knowingly recruiting, enticing, harboring, transporting, providing or obtaining a person under the age of 18. According to affidavits filed with the United States District Court Mr. Hayne's is accused of sexually exploiting juveniles for the last three years dating back to when one of the juveniles involved was 14-years-old.
