Two men accused of shooting into North Toledo home

Darvell Winters, 25, of the 1300 block of North Superior Street, and Cordarryl Fisher, 29, of the 700 block of South Bryer Street, are each charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony. Additionally, Mr. Fisher is accused of bringing a loaded .22 caliber pistol into the Lucas County jail, a third-degree felony.

