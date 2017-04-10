Two men accused of shooting into North Toledo home
Darvell Winters, 25, of the 1300 block of North Superior Street, and Cordarryl Fisher, 29, of the 700 block of South Bryer Street, are each charged with improperly discharging a firearm at or into a habitation, a second-degree felony. Additionally, Mr. Fisher is accused of bringing a loaded .22 caliber pistol into the Lucas County jail, a third-degree felony.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Toledo Blade.
Add your comments below
Toledo Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: I Love Kickboxing - Toledo (May '15)
|Sat
|Amirwin08
|43
|gayyy (Jun '15)
|Apr 6
|Rico strong
|6
|easiest females at toledo refinery (Mar '16)
|Apr 3
|Gray beard
|3
|Acts of service: Playwright unites church with ...
|Apr 1
|Big Johnson
|1
|Fire chief objects to planned roundabout
|Mar 21
|RuffnReddy
|2
|Frampton
|Mar 17
|Dcxxbh34
|1
|Vote for Donald J. Trump
|Mar 16
|giddy
|2
Find what you want!
Search Toledo Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC